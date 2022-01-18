VITE Market Capitalization Tops $33.32 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $33.32 million and $3.14 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00041129 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,031,534,633 coins and its circulating supply is 498,963,522 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

