Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Update

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,400 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 8,473,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,660.8 days.

Shares of Viva Biotech stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Get Viva Biotech alerts:

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides EFS, gene-to-protein and gene-to-structure, medicinal chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, membrane protein targeted drug discovery, and antibody discovery services, as well as Viva Engine, a platform for lead discovery.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.