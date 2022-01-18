Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. 8,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,970. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.