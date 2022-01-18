Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after buying an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after buying an additional 1,783,694 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.