Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will announce sales of $13.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

