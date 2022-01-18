Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will announce sales of $13.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Volta Inc – Class A.
Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Volta Inc – Class A
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
