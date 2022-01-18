Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Equities researchers at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

