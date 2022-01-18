Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.97

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.97 and last traded at $73.20, with a volume of 1203153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

