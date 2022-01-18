Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Shares of IDE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 69,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.