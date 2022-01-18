VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPCB opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.