Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Vroom worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 63,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after buying an additional 995,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after buying an additional 889,998 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRM stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRM. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.09.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

