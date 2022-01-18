Vulcan Forged PYR Market Capitalization Achieves $279.84 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $279.84 million and $30.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $12.78 or 0.00030251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

