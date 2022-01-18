Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE VYGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 27,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,060. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 47.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

