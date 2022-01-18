Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $384,528.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $384,528.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $287.41 or 0.00678994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00019764 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.