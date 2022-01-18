Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 25.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.