Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
NASDAQ WAFD opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 25.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Washington Federal Company Profile
Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.
