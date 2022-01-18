Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,193 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.35% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $60.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

