Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,109.45

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,109.45 ($15.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($13.78). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($14.05), with a volume of 2,531 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Water Intelligence in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,109.45. The company has a market cap of £221.73 million and a PE ratio of 56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70.

In related news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of Water Intelligence stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($16.10), for a total transaction of £590,000 ($805,021.15).

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

