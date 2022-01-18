Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. Has $33.01 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,585,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,369,727 shares during the period. Alamos Gold makes up 10.8% of Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Alamos Gold worth $33,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 505,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,425,000 after purchasing an additional 78,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 167,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

