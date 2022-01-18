Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.
LON:WJG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 266 ($3.63). 343,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 274 ($3.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £681.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.68.
About Watkin Jones
