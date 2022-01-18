Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

LON:WJG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 266 ($3.63). 343,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 274 ($3.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £681.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.68.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

