Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $293.68

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $293.68 and last traded at $293.68, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

