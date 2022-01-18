Wedbush Begins Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

MTH opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 53,081.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,734,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

