Wedbush Initiates Coverage on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

SOFI stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,058,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,484,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

