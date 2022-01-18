Wedbush Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Neutral

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 50.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.