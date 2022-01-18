Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2022 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/11/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/8/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/8/2021 – Intel was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2021 – Intel was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/7/2021 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

