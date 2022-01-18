Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 26th

Shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Weidai stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

