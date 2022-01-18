Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

AN opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $15,131,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,566 shares of company stock valued at $60,262,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $28,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

