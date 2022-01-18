Wells Financial Advisors INC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $67.40. 57,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,350. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

