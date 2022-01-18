Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.61. 1,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

