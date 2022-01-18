Wells Financial Advisors INC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.12. 3,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

