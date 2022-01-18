WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Down 17% This Week

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00013616 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $708.87 million and approximately $156.70 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.12 or 0.07444811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.19 or 1.00301592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

