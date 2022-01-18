Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.44

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 4986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after purchasing an additional 457,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 580,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

