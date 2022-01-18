Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Short Interest Update

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 276,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,640,000 after purchasing an additional 335,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,280 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:WBK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 412,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

