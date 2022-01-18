WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.74% of WEX worth $690,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.11.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.