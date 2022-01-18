WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.11) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($21.34) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.74) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,040.57 ($27.84).

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,560.50 ($21.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,581.14. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,064 ($28.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -24.91.

In other WH Smith news, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($52,258.15). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.77), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($677,893.19).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

