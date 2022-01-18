Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.19

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.19 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 716858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Insiders purchased 77,710 shares of company stock worth $570,128 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

