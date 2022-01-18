Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Tops $3.58 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $402.71 or 0.00961707 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $48,370.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

