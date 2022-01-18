Wilder World (WILD) Market Capitalization Reaches $218.62 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $218.62 million and $4.38 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00006163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00054247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

