Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.64

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $9.08. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 23,235 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

