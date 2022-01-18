William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 282,043 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 47,803.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,043 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.02% of ModivCare worth $51,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ModivCare by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.81. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

