William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 639,034 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.62% of PJT Partners worth $50,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 59.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

