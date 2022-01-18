William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 48,678.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,128 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.22% of NorthWestern worth $36,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

