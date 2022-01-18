William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $38 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,253 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $9,073,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

