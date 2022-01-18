William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 944,551 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Argo Group International worth $49,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

ARGO stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.93. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

