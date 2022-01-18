William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 47,074.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,682 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Methode Electronics worth $48,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

