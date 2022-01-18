William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $45,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

