William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $5,850,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $60,339,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,706,000 after purchasing an additional 133,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

