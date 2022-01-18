William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $40,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

NYSE:ROP opened at $447.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

