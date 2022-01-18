William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,869 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,290,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $252,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Union Pacific by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 76,088 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

