William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,869 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

NYSE UNP opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day moving average is $228.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

