Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Citigroup

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.10. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.