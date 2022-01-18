Wing Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.07454880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.78 or 0.99908537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

